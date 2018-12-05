Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $16.14 Million Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 274,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $16,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMDV. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 152,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 20,846 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 788,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 230,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS SMDV opened at $57.15 on Wednesday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52-week low of $51.23 and a 52-week high of $58.30.

