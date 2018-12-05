Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $16.34 Million Stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (GSG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 902,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $16,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 215.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,410,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,170 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 693,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,428,000 after acquiring an additional 282,579 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 826.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 109,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 98,092 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,405,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $998,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSG opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $18.81.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

