Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (EWH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 691,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,423,876 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $16,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 183.6% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 84.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the second quarter valued at about $207,000.

EWH stock opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $26.92.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

