Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 934,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 132,984 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.39% of Senior Housing Properties Trust worth $16,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD acquired a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNH stock opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.46. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.49.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.10 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 42.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 26th. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.73%.

SNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Senior Housing Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Senior Housing Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Senior Housing Properties Trust Company Profile

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

