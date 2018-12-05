Welltower Inc (WELL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Brokerages expect Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) to announce sales of $1.22 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the lowest is $1.14 billion. Welltower reported sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year sales of $4.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $5.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Welltower.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.85). Welltower had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WELL. ValuEngine raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. MED raised their price objective on Welltower to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Welltower to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded Welltower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth about $107,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth about $120,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $72.13 on Wednesday. Welltower has a 1-year low of $49.58 and a 1-year high of $73.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.66%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading: What is an SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welltower (WELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.