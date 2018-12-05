West Bancorporation (WTBA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.58

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.58 and last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.47.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of West Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $334.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.74.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). West Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.13 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

In other news, Director George D. Milligan purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $32,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,088 shares in the company, valued at $433,900.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $551,000. 33.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA)

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

