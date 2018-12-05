Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) Position Lessened by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lessened its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,240,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,000 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.28% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $21,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at about $325,000. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $22.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $185.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

