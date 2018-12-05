Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC Has $11.18 Million Position in Envestnet Inc (ENV)

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Envestnet makes up about 3.9% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of Envestnet worth $11,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 533,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,487,000 after purchasing an additional 29,843 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 3rd quarter worth $9,087,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 3rd quarter worth $2,442,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 346,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 363,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,133,000 after purchasing an additional 170,702 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ENV. UBS Group lifted their target price on Envestnet from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envestnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Envestnet from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. DA Davidson raised Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

In other news, President William Crager sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $731,880.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 212,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,945,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joshua Mayer sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,662 shares of company stock worth $1,188,894. Company insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

ENV stock opened at $53.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 60.32, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.87. Envestnet Inc has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.99 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Envestnet Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

