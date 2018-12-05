William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 4th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TRHC. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $72.38 on Wednesday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $91.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1,809.50, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $54.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total transaction of $687,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $487,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,343,760 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. It offers medication risk management, pharmacy cost management, and medicare risk adjustment services. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for medication risk management and risk adjustment.

