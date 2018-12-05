Williams Companies Inc (WMB) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 636,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 168,632 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $17,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 149.0% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 41,886,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,138,898,000 after purchasing an additional 25,063,078 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 270.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 21,013,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $571,344,000 after purchasing an additional 15,340,711 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6,069.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,433,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313,349 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 359.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,846,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 37.3% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 13,919,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $378,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785,114 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. US Capital Advisors raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price objective on Williams Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.76.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.59. Williams Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $33.67.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 24.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.87%.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,483. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen B. Cooper sold 9,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $249,856.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $993,625 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

