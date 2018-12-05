Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Purchases 1,745 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 332,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,580,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 39.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $24,382,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $4.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,917,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,091. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.84 and a fifty-two week high of $151.84.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Purchases 1,745 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/wimmer-associates-1-llc-purchases-1745-shares-of-vanguard-total-stock-market-etf-vti.html.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.