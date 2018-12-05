Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) Shares Bought by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 510.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,141 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Wintrust Financial worth $8,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,406,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,245,000 after purchasing an additional 73,645 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 741.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,523,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,106 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 280.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,143,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,104,000 after purchasing an additional 842,454 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 19.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,073,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,208,000 after purchasing an additional 176,392 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 810,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTFC stock opened at $73.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.86. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $99.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $347.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.18 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 7th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.27%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WTFC. BidaskClub cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

