WMIH (COOP) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of WMIH Corp (NASDAQ:COOP) fell 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.81 and last traded at $14.00. 532,868 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 310,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.84.

Several research firms recently commented on COOP. Barclays raised shares of WMIH from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of WMIH from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WMIH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of WMIH in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of WMIH in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 116.67 and a beta of -0.61.

WMIH (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. WMIH had a net margin of 183.04% and a return on equity of 160.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that WMIH Corp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WMIH stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WMIH Corp (NASDAQ:COOP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 402,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 2.23% of WMIH at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About WMIH (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. It offers home loan servicers focused on delivering various servicing and lending products, services, and technologies. The company provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents, and mortgage companies.

