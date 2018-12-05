Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Grows Stake in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,432 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 3.1% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $30,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 56,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% in the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 20,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 56,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 49.9% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.6% in the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. UBS Group set a $56.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Wedbush set a $58.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.61.

In other news, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 183,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $9,709,653.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 892,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,258,775.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $585,001.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 212,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,418,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,073 shares of company stock worth $13,383,882 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.60. 9,814,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,887,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $48.49 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

