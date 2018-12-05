Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 19,263 Shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,263 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,548,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,671,000 after buying an additional 2,600,610 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,039,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,063,000 after buying an additional 2,566,054 shares during the period. VCU Investment Management Co raised its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 262.8% during the 3rd quarter. VCU Investment Management Co now owns 1,942,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,407,000 after buying an additional 1,407,186 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,916,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,118,000 after buying an additional 1,276,830 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,020,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,886,000 after buying an additional 990,725 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd stock opened at $83.10 on Wednesday. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 12 month low of $1,477.38 and a 12 month high of $1,667.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.1423 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd.

