Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 970 Shares of SYSCO Co. (SYY)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYY. HL Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 227,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,651,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 89,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYY opened at $66.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.54. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $75.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.30.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.39 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 68.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 45.86%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on SYSCO from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SYSCO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SYSCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.54.

In other SYSCO news, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $368,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,408.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 1,013,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $76,116,179.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at $300,735.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,884,031 shares of company stock worth $484,008,301. 7.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

