Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Takes $1.21 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (CSJ)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CSJ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSJ. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $928,473,000. Matson Money. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $697,104,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $365,017,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $214,735,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $99,530,000.

NASDAQ CSJ opened at $103.71 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $105.61.

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF Profile

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks results, which correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fee and expense, of investment grade credit sector of the United States bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S.

