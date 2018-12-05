Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Takes $337,000 Position in Morgan Stanley (MS)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,096,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,110,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,171,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,493 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,817,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,171,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,093 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 978.3% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,574,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.2% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 18,709,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,836,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

MS stock opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $42.32 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,000.00, for a total transaction of $7,521,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.41.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

