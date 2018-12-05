Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Worthington Industries posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, December 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.10). Worthington Industries had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WOR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Worthington Industries from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Worthington Industries from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 27th.

NYSE WOR opened at $39.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Worthington Industries has a twelve month low of $38.75 and a twelve month high of $49.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 23.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,419,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,557,000 after buying an additional 267,797 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 1,435.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 150,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after buying an additional 140,815 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 18.4% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 33.1% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 404.1% in the third quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 77,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 61,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

