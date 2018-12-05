Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Worthington Industries posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, December 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.10). Worthington Industries had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WOR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Worthington Industries from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Worthington Industries from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 27th.

NYSE WOR opened at $39.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Worthington Industries has a twelve month low of $38.75 and a twelve month high of $49.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 23.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,419,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,557,000 after buying an additional 267,797 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 1,435.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 150,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after buying an additional 140,815 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 18.4% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 33.1% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 404.1% in the third quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 77,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 61,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Worthington Industries (WOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR)

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply