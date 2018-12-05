WPP (WPP) Receives “Equal weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

WPP has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Libertas Partners reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,441 ($18.83) target price on shares of WPP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,300.53 ($16.99).

WPP stock opened at GBX 838.40 ($10.96) on Tuesday. WPP has a 12 month low of GBX 1,121.44 ($14.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,774 ($23.18).

In other news, insider Mark Read purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,145 ($14.96) per share, for a total transaction of £114,500 ($149,614.53).

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

