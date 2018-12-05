Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Holdings Increased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 64.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,580 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 823 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 380.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,057 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,600 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

In related news, Director Philip G. Satre acquired 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.01 per share, with a total value of $1,009,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,301. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $170.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.11.

WYNN stock opened at $110.36 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $92.50 and a 52-week high of $203.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The casino operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.01). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 56.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 54.95%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Holdings Increased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/wynn-resorts-limited-wynn-holdings-increased-by-tower-research-capital-llc-trc.html.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

See Also: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.