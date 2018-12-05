X-Cash (XCASH) Achieves Market Cap of $199,145.00

X-Cash (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. During the last week, X-Cash has traded down 32.5% against the dollar. One X-Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. X-Cash has a market cap of $199,145.00 and approximately $2,945.00 worth of X-Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Turtlecoin (TRTL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000152 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Webchain (WEB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000314 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000175 BTC.

X-Cash Coin Profile

X-Cash (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2014. X-Cash’s total supply is 57,231,577,871 coins and its circulating supply is 20,231,577,871 coins. The Reddit community for X-Cash is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-Cash’s official website is x-cash.org. X-Cash’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto.

Buying and Selling X-Cash

X-Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

