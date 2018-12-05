Xander Resources Inc (XND) Director Bryce Clark Sells 735,151 Shares of Stock

Xander Resources Inc (CVE:XND) Director Bryce Clark sold 735,151 shares of Xander Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9,000.00, for a total value of C$6,616,359,000.00.

Shares of XND stock opened at C$0.09 on Wednesday. Xander Resources Inc has a 12-month low of C$0.09 and a 12-month high of C$0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.

About Xander Resources

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

