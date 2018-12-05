Xencor (XNCR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Xencor Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, asthma and allergic diseases, and cancer. Xencor Inc. is based in Monrovia, California. “

XNCR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut Xencor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, November 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Xencor in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.57.

Shares of XNCR opened at $39.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.53 and a beta of 1.79. Xencor has a 52-week low of $19.89 and a 52-week high of $48.38.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.04 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Xencor will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xencor news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $48,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul A. Foster sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $1,841,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,952 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,140.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Xencor by 449.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xencor by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

