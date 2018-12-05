XPO Logistics (XPO) Shares Down 6.8%

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)’s share price fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $70.12 and last traded at $71.91. 2,868,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 1,523,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.18.

XPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth $129,000. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth $190,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

