Xunlei (XNET) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xunlei from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xunlei from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th.

Get Xunlei alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XNET opened at $4.98 on Friday. Xunlei has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $24.99.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.03 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 1.10%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Xunlei by 5.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Xunlei during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Xunlei during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Xunlei during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xunlei during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.