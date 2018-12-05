YouGov’s (YOU) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

YouGov (LON:YOU)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.71) price objective on shares of YouGov in a report on Tuesday, August 14th.

Shares of LON:YOU opened at GBX 432.50 ($5.65) on Wednesday. YouGov has a 1 year low of GBX 245.01 ($3.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 361.40 ($4.72).

YouGov (LON:YOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 9th. The company reported GBX 16.60 ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 14.80 ($0.19) by GBX 1.80 ($0.02).

In other news, insider Roger Parry purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 384 ($5.02) per share, for a total transaction of £28,800 ($37,632.30). Also, insider Ashley Martin purchased 5,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 445 ($5.81) per share, with a total value of £24,995.65 ($32,661.24).

About YouGov

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, France, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers quantitative services, such as brand tracking, brand health and equity studies, usage and attitude studies, consumer/market segmentation, concept/pack testing and evaluation, price evaluation, mystery shopping, customer satisfaction, media studies, opinion and social polling, and choice-based conjoint research services; and qualitative research services comprising target audience understanding, category exploration, brand equity and positioning, shopper research/retail strategy, concept development and evaluation, and communications development and evaluation services.

