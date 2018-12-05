Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT) to Post $0.19 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.14. Ashford Hospitality Trust posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $355.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.93 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 18.33% and a negative net margin of 7.15%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Glacier Peak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHT stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $8.66. The company has a market capitalization of $500.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.38.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

