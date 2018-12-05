Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT) to Post $0.19 EPS

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.14. Ashford Hospitality Trust posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $355.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.93 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 18.33% and a negative net margin of 7.15%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Glacier Peak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHT stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $8.66. The company has a market capitalization of $500.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.38.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply