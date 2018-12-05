Zacks: Analysts Anticipate California Water Service Group (CWT) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for California Water Service Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. California Water Service Group posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that California Water Service Group will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for California Water Service Group.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.64 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Monday, August 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

CWT traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.61. 356,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,286. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $46.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

In other news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $45,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,568.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWT. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the second quarter worth $1,575,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the second quarter worth $229,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 33.4% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 457,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,836,000 after acquiring an additional 114,523 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the second quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 126,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

