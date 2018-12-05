Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (CRBP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.29 Million

Analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) will announce $2.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.79 million to $3.17 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $5.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 million to $6.25 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.09 million, with estimates ranging from $7.16 million to $12.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36.00 price objective on Corbus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,064. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $394.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 2.15.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $144,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $156,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 57.5% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 13,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2,742.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 50,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

