Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) will announce $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the highest is $1.61. NextEra Energy posted earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year earnings of $7.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $7.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 51.25% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $185.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

NEE traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $182.17. 2,457,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,206. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $145.10 and a one year high of $184.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.27%.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $267,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 7,639 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.30, for a total transaction of $1,323,838.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 98,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,141,796.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,941 shares of company stock valued at $9,302,680. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 749.1% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 23,656 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,214,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,907,634,000 after purchasing an additional 815,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,828,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,016,000 after purchasing an additional 36,359 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

