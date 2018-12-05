Zacks: Analysts Expect GTx, Inc. (GTXI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Brokerages predict that GTx, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI) will post ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for GTX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.14). GTX posted earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GTX will report full-year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow GTX.

GTX (NASDAQ:GTXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09).

GTXI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of GTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of GTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of GTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of GTX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, GTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

NASDAQ GTXI opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.60. GTX has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $25.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in GTX by 31.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in GTX during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GTX by 129.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after buying an additional 220,114 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in GTX by 68.1% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 147,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 59,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GTX during the second quarter worth approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

GTX Company Profile

GTx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of stress urinary incontinence (SUI) and prostate cancer. It focuses on the development of selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) for the treatment of breast cancer, SUI, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and selective androgen receptor degraders to treat progressive castration-resistant prostate cancer.

