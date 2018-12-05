Zacks: Analysts Set $21.00 Target Price for Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (AXNX)

Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $21.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.48) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Axonics Modulation Technologies an industry rank of 101 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Sunday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.92 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms acquired 533,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,995.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde acquired 866,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,999,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,533,332 shares of company stock worth $22,999,980 over the last quarter.

Shares of AXNX traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.34. The stock had a trading volume of 200,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,772. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention. The company was formerly known as American Restorative Medicine, Inc and changed its name to Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc in August 2013.

