Zacks: Analysts Set $5.00 Target Price for Chanticleer Holdings (BURG)

Shares of Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $5.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.29) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Chanticleer an industry rank of 149 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Chanticleer alerts:

BURG has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Chanticleer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chanticleer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chanticleer stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.19% of Chanticleer as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BURG opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. Chanticleer has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.29.

Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). Chanticleer had a negative return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 million. On average, research analysts expect that Chanticleer will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

About Chanticleer

Chanticleer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast casual dining concepts in the United States and internationally. The company owns and operates 8 locations under the American Burger Company name in North Carolina, South Carolina, and New York; 8 company-owned locations in the United States and 13 franchisee-operated locations in the United States and the Middle East under The Burger Joint name; and 12 company-owned locations under the Little Big Burger name in the Portland, Oregon and Charlotte, North Carolina, as well as in Wallingford, Seattle.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chanticleer (BURG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chanticleer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chanticleer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.