Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Catalent Inc (CTLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $604.65 Million

Equities analysts expect that Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) will post sales of $604.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $597.60 million and the highest is $609.80 million. Catalent reported sales of $606.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year sales of $2.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Catalent from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Catalent in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, First Analysis upgraded Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other Catalent news, Director John J. Greisch purchased 13,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.61 per share, for a total transaction of $488,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Chiminski sold 130,545 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $5,916,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,335 shares of company stock valued at $8,161,727 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 15.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 164.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 25,361 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 5.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,379,000 after acquiring an additional 15,607 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 30.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.07. The company had a trading volume of 698,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.44. Catalent has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $47.87.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

