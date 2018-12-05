Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate City Office REIT Inc (CIO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) will announce $35.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.93 million. City Office REIT reported sales of $31.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year sales of $130.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.24 million to $131.11 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $153.70 million, with estimates ranging from $146.61 million to $161.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow City Office REIT.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). City Office REIT had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.16 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CIO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $15.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. City Office REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

City Office REIT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.96. The company had a trading volume of 494,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,042. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.33.

In other City Office REIT news, Director Stephen B. Shraiberg purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $377,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 84,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,356.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the second quarter valued at $101,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the second quarter valued at $185,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the third quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the third quarter valued at $244,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in mid-sized metropolitan areas with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.3 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on City Office REIT (CIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.