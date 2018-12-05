Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cott Corp (COT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $601.41 Million

Analysts predict that Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) will announce $601.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cott’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $609.82 million and the lowest is $595.00 million. Cott posted sales of $571.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cott will report full year sales of $2.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cott.

Get Cott alerts:

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). Cott had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cott from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cott in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Cott in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Citigroup set a $19.00 price objective on Cott and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Cott in a research note on Friday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COT. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cott by 206.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in Cott in the third quarter valued at $161,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Cott by 67.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cott in the third quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cott in the third quarter valued at $473,000.

Shares of COT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.97. 1,422,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,846. Cott has a 52-week low of $13.99 and a 52-week high of $17.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Cott Company Profile

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. The company's product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, beverage concentrates, and mineral water.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cott (COT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.