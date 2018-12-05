Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate E. W. Scripps (SSP) to Post $0.60 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) will report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for E. W. Scripps’ earnings. E. W. Scripps posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 328.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that E. W. Scripps will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow E. W. Scripps.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of E. W. Scripps in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Gabelli started coverage on E. W. Scripps in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens set a $15.00 price objective on E. W. Scripps and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered E. W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. E. W. Scripps presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

In other E. W. Scripps news, major shareholder Anthony S. Granado acquired 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $37,627.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 693,824 shares in the company, valued at $11,316,269.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corina S. Granado acquired 18,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.58 per share, with a total value of $332,578.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 391,817 shares in the company, valued at $6,888,142.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 494,625 shares of company stock worth $8,389,768. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in E. W. Scripps in the second quarter valued at about $412,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in E. W. Scripps by 50.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in E. W. Scripps in the second quarter valued at about $488,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 23.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 15,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 19.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

SSP traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,051. E. W. Scripps has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $18.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

E. W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

