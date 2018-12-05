Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) Will Announce Earnings of $2.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will post earnings of $2.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for FleetCor Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.74 and the lowest is $2.70. FleetCor Technologies posted earnings per share of $2.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies will report full year earnings of $10.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.45 to $10.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.01 to $12.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FleetCor Technologies.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $619.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.75 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,548,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,719,851,000 after buying an additional 84,310 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,598,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $968,647,000 after buying an additional 577,206 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,822,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,284,000 after buying an additional 401,200 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,820,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,846,000 after buying an additional 15,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 941,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,242,000 after buying an additional 408,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $189.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FleetCor Technologies has a 1 year low of $180.15 and a 1 year high of $230.24.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

