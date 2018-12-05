Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Franklin Covey Co. (FC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to announce $51.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.60 million. Franklin Covey posted sales of $47.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year sales of $226.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $226.50 million to $227.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $245.98 million, with estimates ranging from $245.00 million to $246.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Franklin Covey.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.22). Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $64.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.65 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Franklin Covey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of FC stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.78. 24,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,152. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $31.20. The stock has a market cap of $329.72 million, a PE ratio of -45.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $926,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Direct Offices, Strategic Markets, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Covey (FC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.