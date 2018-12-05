Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Teradyne, Inc. (TER) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts expect Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teradyne’s earnings. Teradyne reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teradyne.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $566.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.87 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

TER has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.70.

Shares of TER stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.49. 2,914,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,000. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at about $160,491,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Teradyne by 1.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,587,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,507,000 after purchasing an additional 49,232 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at about $89,655,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Teradyne by 1.9% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,879,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,492,000 after purchasing an additional 34,160 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 18.2% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,731,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,026,000 after purchasing an additional 266,411 shares during the period.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

