Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) to Post $2.76 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) will report earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.30. Travelers Companies reported earnings of $2.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full year earnings of $9.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $10.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.70 to $12.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Travelers Companies.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Travelers Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.31.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $210,199.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,019.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,074,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,863,326,000 after acquiring an additional 65,931 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,564,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $202,992,000 after acquiring an additional 47,020 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,497,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,218,000 after acquiring an additional 42,949 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,375,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,423,000 after acquiring an additional 83,392 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,245,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,364,000 after acquiring an additional 71,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV traded down $3.42 on Wednesday, reaching $126.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,141,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,761. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $119.67 and a 12-month high of $150.55. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travelers Companies (TRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.