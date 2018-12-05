Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United States Steel Co. (X) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.77 Billion

Equities analysts expect United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) to report $3.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for United States Steel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.65 billion and the highest is $3.84 billion. United States Steel reported sales of $3.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full-year sales of $14.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.14 billion to $14.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $14.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.02 billion to $15.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. United States Steel had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

X has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.19.

Shares of X traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.57. The stock had a trading volume of 11,552,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,167,785. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $21.96 and a fifty-two week high of $47.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.31%.

United States Steel announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other United States Steel news, CFO Kevin Bradley bought 10,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,241.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 12,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,027.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United States Steel by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,224,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $494,509,000 after acquiring an additional 194,618 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in United States Steel by 8.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,909,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,195,000 after acquiring an additional 147,262 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the third quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in United States Steel by 85.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 165,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 76,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products.

