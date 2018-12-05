Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wave Life Sciences Ltd (WVE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.01 Million

Analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) will post $6.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.82 million. Wave Life Sciences posted sales of $1.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 257.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year sales of $16.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.61 million to $22.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $80.39 million, with estimates ranging from $11.28 million to $160.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.02). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 112.13% and a negative net margin of 1,114.49%. The business had revenue of $4.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 million.

Several analysts recently commented on WVE shares. HC Wainwright set a $49.00 target price on Wave Life Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Mizuho set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.09. Wave Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

In other news, CFO Keith Regnante sold 29,500 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,622,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 15,000 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total value of $582,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,075 shares of company stock worth $3,018,600 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 0.3% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,244,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 155,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,590,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,840,000 after purchasing an additional 240,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 727.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,388,000 after acquiring an additional 307,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for genetically defined diseases by utilizing proprietary synthetic chemistry drug development platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

