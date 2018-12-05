Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) will announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.06). Cardiovascular Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Cardiovascular Systems had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $56.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.96 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSII shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardiovascular Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

In other news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.72 per share, for a total transaction of $86,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,160. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,218 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,714,000 after acquiring an additional 14,623 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,098 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 77,458 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 284,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after acquiring an additional 149,422 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 420.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 317,801 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after acquiring an additional 256,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,519 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 23,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSII traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $29.76. 196,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 595.20 and a beta of 2.36.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

