Zacks: Brokerages Expect Century Casinos, Inc. (CNTY) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.08. Century Casinos posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 million. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNTY shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Century Casinos from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Century Casinos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

CNTY traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,606. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Century Casinos has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $219.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.51.

In other news, Chairman Erwin Et Al Haitzmann bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Casinos by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,328,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after buying an additional 44,460 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Casinos by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 341,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 137,720 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Century Casinos by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 935,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 30,140 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Century Casinos by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 426,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 36,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

