Zacks: Brokerages Expect Civista Bancshares Inc (CIVB) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Brokerages expect Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) to report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Civista Bancshares posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.16 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 12.75%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CIVB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Hovde Group raised Civista Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Civista Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 713,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,179,000 after acquiring an additional 172,691 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 576,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,877,000 after acquiring an additional 101,796 shares in the last quarter. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 1,023.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 313,956 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 59,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 218,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 53,649 shares during the last quarter. 50.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.19. 36,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

