Zacks: Brokerages Expect Civista Bancshares Inc (CIVB) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) to report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Civista Bancshares posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.16 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 12.75%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CIVB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Hovde Group raised Civista Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Civista Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 713,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,179,000 after acquiring an additional 172,691 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 576,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,877,000 after acquiring an additional 101,796 shares in the last quarter. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 1,023.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 313,956 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 59,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 218,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 53,649 shares during the last quarter. 50.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.19. 36,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

Read More: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Civista Bancshares (CIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply