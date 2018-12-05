Zacks: Brokerages Expect Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will report $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exponent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.28. Exponent reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $88.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.52 million. Exponent had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Exponent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $154,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exponent by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,887,000 after acquiring an additional 139,183 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Exponent by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,587,000 after buying an additional 96,193 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 122,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Exponent by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 89,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 21,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 469,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exponent stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. Exponent has a 1-year low of $34.90 and a 1-year high of $54.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

