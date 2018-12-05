Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tallgrass Energy LP (TGE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $210.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) will announce $210.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tallgrass Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $199.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $221.80 million. Tallgrass Energy reported sales of $174.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tallgrass Energy will report full-year sales of $757.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $704.00 million to $811.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $949.47 million, with estimates ranging from $917.40 million to $978.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tallgrass Energy.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). Tallgrass Energy had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $200.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.70 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tallgrass Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tallgrass Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Tallgrass Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Shares of Tallgrass Energy stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.70. The company had a trading volume of 958,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,362. Tallgrass Energy has a twelve month low of $17.14 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. This is an increase from Tallgrass Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Tallgrass Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 268.42%.

In other news, insider David G. Dehaemers, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $333,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Ball acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $535,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 76,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,143.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGE. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

About Tallgrass Energy

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

