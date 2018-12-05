Zacks: Brokerages Set $30.00 Target Price for Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $30.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Avaya an industry rank of 36 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Avaya alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVYA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Barclays started coverage on Avaya in a report on Friday, October 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Avaya in a research report on Friday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVYA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Avaya during the second quarter worth about $104,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Avaya in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avaya in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Avaya in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Avaya in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Avaya stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,578,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,865. Avaya has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $23.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $770.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.00 million. Avaya had a net margin of 104.03% and a return on equity of 4,097.00%. Avaya’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Avaya will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary, develops business collaboration and communications solutions worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sierra Holdings Corp. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avaya (AVYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.